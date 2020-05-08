ACLU seeking information following violent incident between officers, inmates at ICE center in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The ACLU of Massachusetts is seeking information after three detainees were hospitalized following a violent incident at the immigration detention facility in Dartmouth last week.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said inmates caused $25,000 worth of damage to the detention facility on the night of May 1 after complaining of coronavirus symptoms but refusing to be tested. The detainees allegedly rushed corrections officers and became violent, and three detainees were hospitalized after the altercation.

The ACLU claims Hodgson made a series of public assertions about the sequence of events, including that he was present and personally initiated the use of force against a detainee by attempting to forcibly remove a telephone from a detainee’s hand.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, added that conflicting reports of the incident have since emerged and that transparency and accountability is important.

“Matters like these require transparency in order to ensure public trust in government,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts. “That is especially true when the leader of that government institution has been accused of personal misconduct during the incident. This oversight should be a foundation upon which we hold sheriffs accountable to the job voters elect them to do, namely preserving public safety.”

The ACLU is seeking audiovisual recordings, documents, and other records concerning the incident. The public records request also includes communications between the BCSO and any federal department or agency, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Executive Office of the President, in regards to the incident.

The public records request follows the ACLU’s call for an immediate, independent investigation. Three investigations have since been announced.

