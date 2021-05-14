A nonprofit organization and a state department are getting ready to track the movement of white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod.

Greg Skomal, of the Mass. Division of Marine Fisheries, and Megan Winton, of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, finished deploying acoustic receivers Thursday, which will track movements of tagged sharks.

“It feels great to get these acoustic receivers out,” Skomal said. “Shark season.”

Several sharks were tracked throughout the summer last year off of the Cape and the Islands.

