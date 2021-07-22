FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An acrobat is recovering in the hospital after falling approximately 20 feet from the “wheel of death” at the Barnstable Fair in Falmouth on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Cell phone video shows acrobat Cyrus Nock falling from the wheel of death, a steel structure, in front of a large audience during a performance by The Nerveless Nocks at the county fair.

Nock was taken to the hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

“He hit the crossbar and it looks like he was trying to avoid the stand itself,” one witness said. “Once he hit the crossbar, it was over.”

State and federal inspectors were notified of the accident, according to police.

Nock’s family member will step in while the acrobat recovers from his injuries.

