WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Antisemitic vandalism was discovered at a community swimming pool in Wayland Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 8:29 a.m., officers received a report of a swastika that had been painted on the Wayland Community Pool at 258 Old Connecticut Path, according to the Wayland Police Department.

“As members of the Wayland community, we extend our unconditional support and solidarity to anyone who has been victimized by antisemitism, through this incident or any other act,” the town said in a joint statement with Wayland police and Wayland Public Schools.

Wayland police opened a criminal investigation into the painted symbol, and then crews quickly painted over it, officials said. Although the area is partially blocked by a tree, town officials said they are concerned community members and local students could have seen the swastika.

“Wayland Public Schools immediately notified families of the incident and are reaching out to students and adults who are directly impacted by this act of hate,” town officials said.

Wayland town officials met with local rabbis to discuss the antisemitic vandalism and determine how to support the local Jewish community.

“Given rising levels of antisemitism in this country, it is unsurprising that our Town has once again been desecrated by the drawing of a swastika in a public space,” said Rabbi Danny Burkeman of Temple Shir Tikva. “The response to this hateful act cannot be from the Jewish community alone; our Town must come together to unequivocally reject antisemitism to ensure that Jews, and all other residents, feel safe and welcomed here in Wayland.”

The town said it is committed to fostering a welcoming and safe environment for everyone.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wayland police at 508-358-4721 or call the anonymous tip line at 508-358-1726.

