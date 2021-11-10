BOSTON (WHDH) - Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is set to deliver a farewell address Wednesday as Michelle Wu prepares to take office.

The address will take place at Roxbury’s Hibernian Hall at 4 p.m.

Janey was appointed to the role of acting mayor after Marty Walsh resigned back in March to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary.

Her appointment made Janey the first woman and Black mayor to serve Boston.

Wu also made history on Nov. 2 as the first female and Asian American to be elected as mayor of Boston.

She is set to take office next Tuesday.

