BOSTON (WHDH) - Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Friday announced that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be opening up in several of Boston’s neighborhoods with the lowest vaccination rates.

Clinics will open in Mattapan, Dorchester, Hyde Park, and Roslindale.

They will offer first and second dose vaccinations for people ages five and older.

Booster shots will also be made available to those who are eligible, according to city officials.

The vaccination clinics are slated to open next week and will remain open through the end of the year.

