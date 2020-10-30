Active coronavirus cases in Mass. up 30 percent in last week

The number of people with active cases of the highly-contagious coronavirus spiked by more than 30 percent in the last week to a new high of 13,744 people, the Department of Public Health said in its Oct. 29 report.

That was up from 10,526 active cases of COVID-19 in the Oct. 22 report.

There were 7,557 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the week, an increase of 5.29 percent.

During the same time period, 4,198 people recovered from their COVID-19 diagnoses and 141 COVID-19 deaths were added to the state’s death toll.

After bottoming out at 2,586 active cases, the number of people in isolation with active coronavirus cases has increased each week since mid-July.

