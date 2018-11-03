BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - There is an active police investigation underway in Braintree on Saturday night.

There is a large police presence in the area of Grove Street. Police have not yet confirmed what they are looking for.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)