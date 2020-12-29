Active police investigation underway outside Malden apartment complex

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An active police investigation is underway outside an apartment complex in Malden.

The pathway leading into the Bowdoin apartment complex has been taped off and several evidence markers scattered throughout next to a cellphone and other belongings after a reported shooting.

A window to the complex was shattered.

Investigators have been on the scene since around 7:30 p.m.

No further information has been released.

