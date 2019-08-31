Active shooter killed in Texas, police investigating reports of other suspects

An active shooter in Odessa, Texas who wounded more than 20 people has been killed, but police are investigating reports of other possible suspects, officials said.

CNN is reporting one person is dead and at least 21 people have been injured in the shootings. A shooter has been shot and killed by police.

A suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier and was driving around shooting at “random people,” Odessa police posted on their Facebook page. Another person was believed to be driving a small gold/white Toyota truck, according to Midland, Texas police.

“Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!” Odessa police posted.

