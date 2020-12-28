Active week as Beacon Hill closes out 2020

Since lawmakers were last on Beacon Hill, thousands of new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, businesses across Massachusetts have further limited capacity due to virus orders, President Trump while in Mar-a-Lago signed a $900 billion economic stimulus bill, and Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed an abortion access bill.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo, though, has remained in his post, but that could change soon.

The House and Senate each hold formal sessions Monday as the wait continues for DeLeo to announce the results of his job talks with Northeastern University.

After word got out, DeLeo more than a week ago disclosed his talks but has had little to say about it since.

Majority Leader Ron Mariano of Quincy, a top member of DeLeo’s team, is poised to succeed him if the Winthrop Democrat steps down, with Rep. Russell Holmes eyeing the speaker’s chair but acknowledging he doesn’t have the votes.

A DeLeo spokeswoman wouldn’t say Monday if House Democrats have scheduled a caucus, where a leadership change might be considered.

Legislative leaders are facing pressure to override Baker’s abortion bill veto and also plan this week to restore more spending to the $45.9 billion fiscal 2021 budget through veto override votes.

Talks continue over settling on a state tax revenue base for the fiscal 2022 budget that Baker will file in about a month.

Both branches gavel in formal sessions at 11 a.m. Monday.

A policing reform bill also awaits Baker’s promised signature, and a multi-pronged health care bill is on his desk.

Major bills dealing with carbon emissions, economic development, and transportation spending are going on six months in conference committees, with just over a week remaining for formal sessions before the new session starts Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Congressman Richard Neal holds a press conference in Springfield Monday to discuss the relief bill and released a statement about it Sunday night.

“The President’s pointless delay in approving this relief legislation cost millions of Americans a week’s worth of pandemic-related unemployment assistance that they desperately need,” he said. “His stalling only intensified anxiety and hardship for workers and families who are collateral damage in his political games. Now, people will need to wait even longer for direct payments and other vital assistance to arrive.”