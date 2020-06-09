BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing their call for changing the name of Faneuil Hall in Boston, which is currently named after a wealthy slave trader.

The New Democracy Coalition and Cooperative Metropolitan Ministries are teaming up to hold a “speak out” at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday at noon regarding the historic building’s name.

The brick landmark was built in 1742 by slave trader Peter Faneuil as a gift to the city.

The coalition has been pushing for nearly three years for a citywide hearing on the possibility of renaming Faneuil Hall.

“Massachusetts was the first state to abolish slavery, yet the residual effects of systemic racism remain,” said Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition. “Now is the time when we can build on past successes and build a better environment for the future.”

Along with calling for a change of name of Faneuil Hall, activists also plan to decry racism in all forms during the “speak out.”

