BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill.

The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people.

“The legacy of those slaves still exists, it still persists in the City of Boston,” said Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition. “And we are seeking justice, where we can make right the wrongs of Boston’s past.”

The City Council would have to vote on the bill before its session ends on Wednesday, December 14.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)