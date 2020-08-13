BOSTON (WHDH) - The Italian American Alliance and Chicago activists are calling for cities to preserve Christopher Columbus statues.

A Christopher Columbus statue was removed in Boston after it became beheaded in June. Officials put it in storage as they began to re-evaluate its historic meaning.

Multiples statues were also removed in Chicago.

“Hands off Christopher Columbus” activists wrote in a press release, “Removing Christopher Columbus landmark statues is an insult and slap in the face to Italian -Americans and erases history, their culture, and heritage of Italian-Americans.”

They plan on holding a press conference at Christopher Columbus Park in Boston’s North End at 11:30 a.m.

