BOSTON (WHDH) - Climate Courage activists gathered in Downtown Crossing Saturday to protest fossil fuel investments made by Chase Bank.

Some of the protesters wore animal costumes, surrounded by people wearing methane bubble suits. Protesters said the demonstration was to tell banks to invest in the protection of ecosystems, not in fossil fuel companies.

“Chase is funding the 6th extinction, because that’s part of climate change,” demonstrator Sue Donaldson said. “The effects of climate change in the next decades are going to be catastrophic, and most people are just not aware about how it all fits together.”

Climate Courage is the direct action wing of 350 Mass, a grassroots movement to transition to renewable energy.

Demonstrators also handed out leaflets explaining their protest, and how others could help pressure companies to divest from fossil fuels.

“The public should know where their money is going so that they can make fully informed choices about what corporations and banks they support,” Mass Action member Jim Mulloy said. “Profits should not come at the expense of the health, safety, and survival of life on Earth.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)