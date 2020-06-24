Activists pushing for Faneuil Hall name change continuing hunger strike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists who are pushing to change the name of Faneuil Hall returned to the historic marketplace on Wednesday to take part in a hunger strike for the second straight night.

The activists claim Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh has ignored their requests to change the name of the marketplace, which is named after slave trader and owner, Peter Faneuil.

“Why are blacks in this city demeaned to such an extent that we have the name of a white supremacist on a building that is publicly owned?” asked Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition. “One hundred forty businesses and shops in the Faneuil Hall marketplace and none are owned by African-Americans.”

Walsh’s office says he is opposed to changing the name but is open to having a conversation.

