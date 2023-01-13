BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall.

Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office.

Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them and support a name change for the historic building.

“We want to challenge the mayor, we want to challenge our city council, to hold a hearing and allow the people of this city to comment on whether the name should be changed,” said Rev. Kevin Peterson, founder of the New Democracy Coalition.

The Boston landmark is named after Peter Faneuil, who was a slave trader in the 18th century.

