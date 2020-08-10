Activists scale Citgo sign, drape banner calling for climate justice now

BOSTON (WHDH) - Protesters scaled a Boston landmark to send a message to legislators about climate change Monday night.

Activists with a group called Extinction Rebellion hung a banner over the Citgo sign near Kenmore Square that read “climate justice now.”

The people who put it up said they did so in the hopes of getting the attention of city and state leaders.

“We understand that Citgo is an iconic symbol of Boston and we wanted to update the Boston Skyline, a Boston Skyline that says ‘climate justice now’ is more consistent with the values of the city than fossil fuel profits are,” organizer Matthew Kearney said. “And I think if people give it some thought they will agree with that statement.”

The banner hung from the sign for only a few minutes before one of the cables holding it in place snapped.

The demonstrators did not get permission from Citgo or from city officials to hang the banner.

The protesters remained atop the sign for hours before safely returning to the ground.

There was a large police presence at the scene. There is no word on any arrests at this time.

