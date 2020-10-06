Activists stop ICE agents from detaining man in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A activist group surrounded an ICE van as federal agents attempted to detain a Lynn man Monday, and while the agents eventually left, the group could face charges.

ICE agents went to detain Robelio Gonzales at his Lloyd Street home Monday but did not immediately take the Guatemalan immigrant away because his underage daughter would have been left alone, according to Lynn police. An ICE spokesperson said Gonzales has been removed from the U.S. on three prior occasions and was convicted of illegal re-entry in 2011.

A family member called Lynn United For Change and a crowd of people from the organization showed up and surrounded the unmarked van where Gonzales was being held, according to video from the group.

“All we could do was mobilize, reach out to our friends in the community, our allies, show up and use our bodies to protect our community member … to try and stop family from being broken apart for no reason,” said Isaac Simon Hodes of Lynn United For Change.

Hours later, an ICE agent opened the van’s door and let Gonzales out. He was ordered to report to an ICE office in a few days, and said he didn’t know what he would’ve done without the support of his neighbors.

“Friends coming … with this help for me,” Gonzales said. “No words, yeah.”

Officials said interfering with an ICE arrest is a crime and protesters could face federal charges, but no charges have been filed so far.

