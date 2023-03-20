CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Activists are expected to gather outside Cambridge City Hall Monday to demand justice for a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with Cambridge police earlier this year.

Family, friends, and activists have been protesting since the January shooting of Sayed Faisal. They want more accountability from the police.

Faisal was shot and killed by an officer on Jan. 4 when police say he came at them with a knife.

Police say they first used a non-lethal round to try to stop Faisal, but that round was unsuccessful in stopping him, and an officer then fired a shot that killed him.

The officer who shot Faisal is now on leave.

Last week, the city announced that the Cambridge Police Department will undergo an independent review of its policies and practices.

