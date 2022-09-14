ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton-Boxborough Regional High School students sheltered in place for about two hours after school officials received reports of a gun in the school.

School Superintendent Peter Light said that students returned to class shortly before 1 p.m. after the tip was deemed unfounded.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, the school received an anonymous report that a student or students may have brought a gun to the high school, which warranted the shelter-in-place order. Police immediately arrived at the school and determined due to the specificity of the report that the threat was contained to the high school.

School administrators and police were able to find the person of concern and didn’t find any evidence that there was a weapon on campus.

“I recognize that this is an extended period of time, but it was important for us to fully investigate information and determine it was safe to resume classes. After consultation with the police, it was determined it was not appropriate to dismiss students and was safer to have students remain in classrooms,” Light said in a letter to families.

The school reminded students and families that counselors are available to talk about the incident.

