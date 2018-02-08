Acton family keeps getting Amazon packages they did not order

ACTON, Mass. (WHDH) — An Acton family said they have received dozens of items from Amazon that they never ordered.

Mike and Kelly Gallivan said they have been receiving random packages from Amazon since October.

“Then more packages started to come. It was like amusement, like Kelly would say, ‘What is Mr. Amazon sending us today?’ And then it became some concern,” said Mike Gallivan.

None of the packages came with invoices and there was no return labels included. One item’s packaging was in Chinese. Although the Gallivans were not charged for anything, they wanted the deliveries to stop.

After some research, Mike Gallivan said he believes anonymous senders are trying to boost online reviews of their products.

In a statement, Amazon said, “We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies. we have confirmed the sellers involved did not receive names or shipping addresses from Amazon.”