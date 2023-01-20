ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton firefighters went above and beyond on Thursday to rescue a beloved doll that a little girl dropped in a storm drain on her birthday.

Acton Fire Capt. James Byrne was driving on Pond View Drive around 9 a.m. when he spotted Olga Lisysyan using a pole and net to reach into a storm drain on the side of the road.

Olga told him a doll had fallen out of her 7-year-old daughter’s pocket and into the storm drain as she was waiting for the school bus. She said she was frantically trying to get the doll back because it belonged to a close friend at school and her daughter was planning on returning it.

Her daughter, she said, turned 7 on Wednesday.

Ladder 28 responded to the scene and firefighters Steve Dimeco and Clem Tyler used a Halligan pry bar to lift the grate off the storm drain and then retrieved the doll.

The girl and the doll were reunited after school was over.

“I’m very grateful to the Acton Fire Department,” said Lisysyan. “This was so appreciated.”

In a statement, Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart said, “Our firefighters face a wide variety of hazards and challenges, but this challenge was a little unique. I am proud of Capt. Byrne, Firefighter Dimeco, and Firefighter Tyler for showing that the Acton Fire Department is always here for our community, no matter what challenges await. On behalf of the entire Acton Fire Department, I would also like to wish this young member of our community a very happy birthday!””

