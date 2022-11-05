ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - As police continue to seek the involved driver in a hit-and-run Wednesday night, community members support the family and shared their disbelief at the incident.

A driver struck Soto on the crosswalk on Great Road near Harris Street at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and took off, police said. Soto remains in a coma at Mass General and has undergone several surgeries. He is reported to be in stable, but critical condition.

Friday, police said they believe they have found one of the cars involved in a hit and run that left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma. Massachusetts State Police troopers, along with an MSP Collision Analysis & Reconstruction team and local Acton Police detectives, spent the day reviewing the scene of the crash.

“It’s very challenging, especially when there’s a young child involved,” Deputy Chief James Cogan said. “At this point, we don’t have a suspect.”

Community members were concerned the driver hasn’t revealed themselves yet, but are hopeful they will.

“I don’t even know how to comprehend that someone wouldn’t stop,” resident Dan Sloan said. “Turn yourself in, you know? Clear your conscience, ’cause you’re going to be living with this the rest of your life.”

Friday afternoon, the owner of Acton’s Bursaw Gas and Oil offered a $5000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police recognized the cooperation.

“I’m very grateful to the business owner to offer that, I think it may help,” Cogan said.

As Soto receives treatment at Mass General Hospital, his brother told 7NEWS Thursday night that his family remains devastated.

“Still can’t believe it, he hasn’t woken up – it feels like a nightmare,” said Samuel De La Cruz. “He’s a very obedient kid, very nice, obedient, good friend – the best brother I could ask for.”

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family to help cover medical bills and other expenses.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)