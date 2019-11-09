Acton man accused of assaulting 2 people, cutting 1 with broken beer bottle

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Acton man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two people and cutting one with a shard of glass from a broken beer bottle late Friday night, police say.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at an apartment building on Avalon Drive around 10:45 p.m. found a man and a woman inside an apartment suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also found signs of an altercation, including broken wine bottles, tossed furniture, and blood throughout the apartment.

It was deemed that Harold Hunter was the aggressor in the altercation and had fled the scene.

Officers arrested Hunter without incident after he returned to his home around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

An on-scene investigation determined that Hunter threw a beer bottle at the woman, causing it to break, and then cut the man with it during an altercation, police said.

Both victims were taken to Emerson Hospital and were later discharged.

Hunter is expected to be arraigned in Concord District Court on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (beer bottle).

