ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old Acton man pled guilty Friday in connection with sexually assaulting two minor children who are siblings and who are known to him, according to Middlesex DA Marian Ryan and Acton Chief of Police Rich Burrows.

In November 2019, the mother of the victims reported to Acton Police that she worried Daniel Napier had been sexually assaulting her children while they were visiting his home. An investigation revealed that the victims were assaulted when they were between 5 and 6 years old and 9 to 14 years old, respectively. They had been sexually assaulted several times at Napier’s home.

He was arrested and charged on Jan. 26, 2021, and was ordered held and incarcerated as the case played out.

Napier pled guilty on Oct. 26, 2022 in Middlesex Superior Court to five counts of rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

The judge sentenced him to 15 to 18 years on the rape charges and an additional three years on and after probation on the indecent assault and battery charges. He was also ordered to attend sex offender treatment and to stay away from the victims and their direct family. When he’s released, he also has to register as a registered sex offender.

