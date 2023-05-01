ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Acton Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested over the weekend, according to authorities.

Interim Police Chief James Cogan announced that Officer Steven Stalzer was placed on leave after the department learned he had been arrested over the weekend in neighboring Stow.

A news release announcing the move described Stalzer as being a member of Acton PD since 2015.

No details on the nature of his arrest were given, though Cogan noted that Stalzer’s license to carry was suspended and that his badge and service weapon were taken.

“The Acton Police Department will release no further information at this time, as this is an ongoing personnel matter,” the release stated. “Further inquiries should be directed to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.”

Stalzer was arraigned in Concord District Court sometime on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)