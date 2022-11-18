ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police have identified a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a 13-year-old child who was walking in a crosswalk earlier this month.

The victim, a 13-year-old male, was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the area of Harris Street. Acton Police detectives obtained video surveillance from a nearby business, and through their investigation identified the vehicle of interest. That vehicle was seized pursuant to a search warrant.

Acton Police have the vehicle in custody, and investigators are processing evidence from that vehicle as they seek to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police have identified a suspect, but are still gathering evidence. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Acton Police have been in contact with the family of the victim in an effort to keep them informed of the progress of investigators.

“The investigation remains ongoing, but significant progress has been made. I want to assure the community that our Acton Police Department investigators, who have located the vehicle involved and developed a suspect, are working diligently to identify the driver involved in this incident that left a child seriously injured,” Chief Burrows said in statement. “The successful conclusion of this investigation remains a top priority for our department and its members.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)