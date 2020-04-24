Acton police investigating stabbing that left 18-year-old hospitalized

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Acton on Thursday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Long Ridge Road around 9:30 p.m. learned that the victim had already been taken to the hospital with stab and slash wounds, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was in a parked vehicle when the incident occurred.

Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said the incident was not random and there is no danger to the public.

The victim was later transported to a Boston hospital with what were considered non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)