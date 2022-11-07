ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton Chief Richard Burrows said police located and took a vehicle into custody Monday, which they believe was involved in the crash that left a 13-year-old in a coma.

Police identified the vehicle of interest after reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Cesar Soto had been struck by a vehicle on a crosswalk on Great Road Wednesday evening, Nov. 2.

According to officials, no charges have been filed and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The investigation is being conducted by the Acton Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

