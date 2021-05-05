ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Raymond LaRoche, who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

LaRoche served on the department for more than 20 years, returning in 2009 to serve as a special police officer until his death, Chief Richard Burrows said.

“Our thoughts are with the LaRoche family during this difficult time,” Burrows said in a statement.

Services for LaRoche will be held on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home on Massachusetts Avenue.

A private family Mass is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish on Arlington Street.

