Acton police searching for man who allegedly robbed motel at gunpoint

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a motel at gunpoint Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Concordian Motel on Hosmer Street at 8:30 p.m., and were allegedly told a man demanded money while showing a handgun, police said. The suspect allegedly left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot 11-inch, 180-pound white man wearing a hoodie pulled down over his face. Anyone with information about is asked to call the Acton Police Department at 978-929-7711.

