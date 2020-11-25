Acton police searching for man who robbed Subway restaurant at gunpoint

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Subway restaurant in Acton at gunpoint on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Great Road restaurant around 8 p.m. learned that a man had just brandished a handgun and demanded money, according to Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows.

The suspect, described as a male, about 6 feet tall, with a large build, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask, and gloves, and is believed to have fled down the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail behind the restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acton police at 978-929-7711.

