ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Acton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a missing 83-year-old man.

At about 6:15 p.m. Friday, Acton Police were notified that Huanlu Wang, 83, was missing from the area of 960 Main St.

Officers are searching the area with assistance from a Massachusetts State Police K-9 and other law enforcement partners.

Wang is known to walk the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail and to travel long distances from his home at times. He is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Wang’s whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to call Acton Police at 978-929-7711.

