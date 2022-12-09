ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton are honing in on a driver from Maynard, Mass., as their investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a 13-year-old continues.

In a press release, Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said his department submitted paperwork for a criminal complaint focused on charges stemming from a November hit-and-run that originally left 13-year-old Cesar Soto in a coma.

Soto was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road in Acton on Wednesday, Nov. 2, leaving family and friends devastated as local and state police worked to identify the vehicle responsible. In the weeks that followed, officials said they located and seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident and identified a suspect, as well.

The charges sought, according to Burrows, involve leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a crosswalk violation. The charges all stem from

In their latest update, the department did not release the name of the alleged driver, but described her as an 85-year-old woman from the town of Maynard.

“This has been an intense and lengthy investigation, but we were committed to identifying the driver in this case,” Burrows said in a statement. “I want to thank the community and the victim’s family for their patience, and I commend our Acton Police investigators on their diligence and commitment to a difficult case.”

According to the press release, the identity of the driver is not being released due to the pending criminal complaint request. Per Burrows, the woman’s name will be released “if and when the criminal charges are issued by Concord District Court.”

