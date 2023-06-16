ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police asked for the public’s help Thursday in efforts to identify a man seen in security video following a woman walking home from the South Acton MBTA station.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday night. In video, the man can be seen slowly walking behind the 58-year-old woman.

The woman said she was walking home from the South Acton station shortly after 10 p.m. when she noticed someone she didn’t know trailing behind her.

“A black sedan passed her,” said Acton police Lieutenant Ed Lawton. “reversed direction and an occupant got out and began following the woman.”

“She began to walk a little faster, eventually looking over her shoulder to see he was closing distance and she went up a driveway,” Lawton said.

Security video showed the moment the woman went to the front door of a nearby home in search of help.

“She was terrified, terrified,” Lawton said.

The mysterious man walked away and left in a dark-colored sedan after the homeowner, Arun Nambiar said he was calling police.

“Immediately, the guy ran away,” Nambiar.

A day later, officials were still working Thursday evening to find the man involved in this incident.

“We don’t know if a crime was committed or was about to be committed but it is suspicious and it’s alarming and that’s why we’re looking into it,” Lawton said.

Acton police said they have a person of interest in this case but had not found him as of Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Acton police at 978-929-7711.

