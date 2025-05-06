ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired police official has been charged and an Acton police supervisor has been placed on administrative leave over the handling of an operating under the influence (OUI) incident, according to officials.

According to Acton police, on Saturday, May 3, around 12:41 a.m., an Acton police officer with a new patrol officer noticed a 2024 Toyota Highlander running in the parking lot of a liquor store and made contact with the owner.

Police say the owner was sitting in the driver’s seat and immediately got out when officers showed up. The officers say they noticed an odor of alcohol on the car owner’s breath and saw an open Twisted Tea can in the cupholder. Someone was also in the passenger’s seat.

Officials say they requested that a supervisor respond to the scene.

Once the supervisor arrived, they took the suspect to his home in Acton, while the other officer was instructed to take the man’s passenger to her home, officials said.

Acton police commanders reviewed the incident the following day, and say two charges were filed against the car owner, operating under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

As a result, the supervisor on duty who responded has been placed on administrative leave, per police.

Police have not identified the suspect or police supervisor, but say the suspect is a 64-year-old Acton man who is a retired police official.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



