ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton announced they have located the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old critically injured on Wednesday.

In an update Friday night, Police Chief Richard Burrows said officers were able to locate the vehicle and “are working to seize (it).”

In the meantime, he said “the investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The update did not specify whether the vehicle was related to one of the two vehicles police released surveillance video of on Thursday.

The announcement came after Massachusetts State Police troopers, along with an MSP Collision Analysis & Reconstruction team and local Acton Police detectives, spent Friday reviewing the scene of the crash on Great Road, near Harris Street.

The victim of the hit-and-run, 13-year-old Cesar Soto, is in critical but stable condition, according to police. Authorities said during the incident, Soto was struck while in a crosswalk on Great Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Following two surgeries, family members said he has been in a coma as he receives treatment at Mass General Hospital.

The brother of the victim told 7NEWS Thursday night that his family remains devastated.

“(I) still can’t believe it, he hasn’t woken up – it feels like a nightmare,” said Samuel De La Cruz. “He’s a very obedient kid, very nice, obedient, good friend – the best brother I could ask for.”

“I just want to know, why leave?” he asked. “Why did you leave?”

A GoFundMe campaign has since been created for the victim.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)