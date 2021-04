FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Ben Affleck was spotted filming once again in Massachusetts.

The star was on set in Fitchburg driving a vintage car.

He is in town shooting the movie “The Tender Bar” which is directed by George Clooney.

