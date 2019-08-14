SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Actor Bill Murray surprised fans when he jumped up on stage during a beach concert in Rhode Island to sing along with a local band.

The “Ghostbusters” star performed his best rendition of Van Morrison’s “Gloria” over the weekend at Roy Carpenter’s Beach in South Kingston.

Jess Rose, who recorded Murray singing with Steve Smith and the Nakeds, says this is a concert she’ll never forget.

“He just showed up, Bill Murray showed up,” she recalled. “He was super awesome. He was taking pictures with everybody. It was pretty awesome. He was such a natural.”

Murray was also spotted at a polish restaurant in Fall River that same night.

