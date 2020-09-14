NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Incoming seventh graders at Norton Middle School received a special welcome back from their teachers who created a parody video to the theme song of “Full House.”

Kristine Gonet, a social studies teacher at the middle school, said the video would hopefully ease the minds of not just students but also parents as they prepare to help their children through a hybrid-learning plan.

“We know a lot of kids probably aren’t super familiar with ‘Full House’ but a lot of the parents have been nervous and this has been kinda a rough time for the parents too so we thought why don’t we bring in an old iconic TV dad to reassure everybody at home that things will get better,” she said.

The parody video included a surprise cameo from Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House.”

Saget told the students that even the pandemic can’t stop them from having a great school year.

“I know school is different now and it can be difficult but you’re going to have a great seventh grade year,” he said, “so just know you have people that really care about you, Norton Middle School Team 7 White, who love you.”

Eric Beard, a math teacher at the middle school, says the video should remind students and parents that this will be a fun and safe school year.

“If we could make a goofy video and kinda throw our egos out the window and get Bob Saget to be part of it and get our message across that everything is going to be fine,” he said. “There’s still a lot of question marks for this year but everyone’s going to be safe and we’re going to have fun and were going to learn, that’s the most important thing.”

The school year is slated to begin Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)