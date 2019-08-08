CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Chris Evans may be able to put his Captain America skills to work with a local police department.

The Sudbury-native recently made a cameo appearance at the Concord police station to greet some of the officers and express his appreciation for their work.

“When our shifts begin we never know what will happen or who we may meet,” Concord police wrote on Instagram. “It was great to have Chris Evans stop in to our station.”

Evans has been spotted in the Greater Boston area over the past few months as he films a new Apple TV series called “Defending Jacob,” based on the 2012 book of the same name.

