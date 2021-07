BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Jon Voight spent some extra time with firefighters while filming at a station in South Boston Monday.

The Academy Award winner is in town working on filming scenes for Showtime’s upcoming “Ray Donovan” movie.

The Boston Fire Department posted a picture of the legendary actor posing with members of the Engine 2, Ladder 19 crew.

It was great to see actor Jon Voight hanging out with members of Engine 2 and Ladder 19 while he was filming at the Firehouse in South Boston. pic.twitter.com/f8KTKRrGzS — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 13, 2021

