BOSTON (WHDH) - Movie actor Kurt Russell and his son Boston are in Massachusetts for July 4th after learning a man in their family from eight generations ago had a pivotal role in the American Revolution.

“There’s a whole part of our past that we didn’t have any connection to, that we’ll take with us into the future,” said Kurt. “That guy, my eighth, his ninth grandfather, and I think he was a bad a** dude, and I’m digging it!”

Historians say that man, Jason Russell, was shot and stabbed multiple times protecting his Arlington home from the British during the bloodiest day of the war.

“As he laid there dying saying ‘you’re not coming in my home, I’m the king of the castle, I’m the captain now!” Kurt said.

The men found out about their connection when Boston and his brother went on Ancestry.com.

“I think ancestry is extremely important in terms of knowing who you are and where you come from, I think its something everyone would be paying attention to,” said Boston.

Holding a copy of their family tree, the Russell’s are spending America’s birthday touring their ancestor’s Arlington home. There are still bullet holes in the walls from 1775.

“This has been fun for us,” said Kurt.

The home is a historic site that is open to the public to tour.

“I sense more life in this house. You know, kids laughter,” said Kurt.

“There’s something so hauntingly familiar about this place when I walked it, its immediately recognizable as a home. You’re in somebody’s home,” said Boston.

While here, the father and son are going to take in the Boston Pops July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular.

A day so dramatic, so emotional, and so personal.

When asked if it sounds like a movie to him, Kurt responded, “Well, everything does to me.”

