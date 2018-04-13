(WHDH) – Actor Will Ferrell was injured in a rollover crash in Orange County, California, Thursday night.

The two-car rollover crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 5 in Mission Viejo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Video from the scene shows Ferrell sitting up and talking to emergency crews.

The SUV he was riding in was reportedly sideswiped by another car, causing it to spin and flip over.

Four people who were riding in Ferrell’s car at the time of the crash were transported to the hospital. Ferrell’s rep told TMZ the actor has been released from the hospital and is doing well.

A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told THR that neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected in the crash.

The actor was returning from a Funny or Die event in Oceanside where he appeared as Ron Burgundy.

