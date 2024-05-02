CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced plans to save Minute Man National Park in Concord on Wednesday, with actress Ashley Judd in attendance, following protests at Hanscom Airport last week.

Minute Man National Park was named one of America’s 11 most endangered historic places, along with Walden Pond, on Wednesday. The site is threatened by climate change and the proposed expansion of the airport at Hanscom Field for private jets, the national trust said.

Judd spoke at Wednesday’s event about the expansion’s potential impact.

“Given the dire warning by climate scientists that our planet is warming even more rapidly than previously predicted, we can no longer ignore the fact that private jet travel is the most carbon intensive form of transportation we engage in per mile,” Judd said.

Massport, which operates Hanscom Field, said it recognizes the historical significance of the park.

“…We work closely with all our neighboring communities to reduce our operational impact,” Massport said in a statement. “This project is currently being reviewed by MEPA as part of the state’s regulatory process. We encourage the community to participate in the ongoing process.”

