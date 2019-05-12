Actress Felicity Huffman set to plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman arrives holding hands with an unidentified man, left, at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Actress Felicity Huffman is expected to plead guilty Monday to a criminal charge in connection with the college admissions scandal.

Huffman is set to plead guilty in federal court in Boston to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The Desperate Housewives actress signed a plea deal in April admitting to paying $15,000 to improve her daughters SAT score.

The maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years in prison. However, prosecutors are recommending a much lighter sentence.

Meanwhile, Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin pleaded not guilty back in April to charges of mail fraud and money laundering.

She and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into college with fake sports profiles.

Loughlin and Huffman are just two of 33 parents charged in that scandal.

