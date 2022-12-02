BOSTON (WHDH) - Actress Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics for their treatment of her family and the suspension of her fiance, head coach Ime Udoka.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Long said the Celtics publicized a situation that should have been handled internally and failed to communicate with her about her wellbeing.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long said. “If you’re in the business of protecting women – I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

In September, the Celtics released a statement on Udoka’s immediate suspension from the team, saying he violated team policies.

According to ESPN, Udoka had an intimate relationship with a female staff member.

