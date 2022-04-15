BOSTON (WHDH) - The public is encouraged to spread kindness Friday on One Boston Day as the city marks the 9th anniversary of the Marathon bombing.

Each year since the tradition started on April 15, 2015, the day has served as an opportunity to celebrate the resiliency, generosity, and strength demonstrated by the people of Boston and those around the world in response to the tragedy of April 15, 2013.

Mayor Michelle Wu asked residents to share their acts of kindness in honor of those who died in the events around the bombing: Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, Sean Collier, and Dennis Simmonds.

“One Boston Day is our opportunity to stand together in service to and in solidarity with others, showcasing what makes Boston so special ” Wu said. “Whether it’s thanking our frontline workers or leaving a friendly, encouraging note on the T for a fellow rider, we could all benefit from a little kindness.”

Wu took part in a cleanup event at the Carter School on Friday morning, where she worked in the sensory garden.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held on Boylston Street at 2 p.m., followed by moment of silence at 2:49 p.m. The bells at Old South Church will also toll.

For ways to participate, download a checklist and share your acts of kindness with the world using the hashtag #onebostonday.

The 126th running of the Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots Day on Monday.

