ACUSHNET, Mass. (WHDH) — An Acushnet dance studio owner is urging an alleged burglar to turn himself in after she says over $3,000 was stolen from her studio.

The burglar stole 16 envelopes filled with $3,200 from a drawer, Nicole Sanders, the owner of Off Broadway Dance School, said. The money was meant to send 19 dance students to a national competition in July.

The suspect used a rock to break the front door, police said. Sanders came to the studio and found the damage.

“When I came in, the glass was completely shattered. There was barely anything there, it was everywhere,” Sanders said. “I hope he turns himself in and does the right thing, makes everything right.”

Officials described the male suspect as having a skinny build and a scruffy beard.

He is also accused of breaking into a business next door but not stealing anything.

Sanders and her dancers are devastated but remaining optimistic. The studio has started a GoFundMe page to raise back the money that was allegedly stolen.

